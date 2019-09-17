What will happen in the upcoming new Halloween sequels, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends? We know that Jamie Lee Curtis is coming back, and we also know from casting news that several other characters from John Carpenter’s original are back as well. Now, Curtis is offering the tiniest bit of insight into what we can expect when Michael Myers returns yet again.

David Gordon Green‘s 2018 Halloween served as both reboot and sequel – an opportunity to continue the story of Laurie Strode while also taking it into a brand-new direction. All of the other sequels were ignored, and instead, the 2018 movie was all about Laurie trying to get over the trauma she suffered at the hands of Michael Myers so many years ago. And it looks like the next two sequels – Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends – will be following a similar trajectory. But it won’t just be Laurie’s trauma the story will deal with.

Speaking with Collider, Curtis said: “What I love that David and [writer] Danny [McBride] and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978.” It was previously revealed that Anthony Michael Hall had joined the cast as Tommy Doyle, while Kyle Richards would reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 original. Tommy and Lindsey were two of the kids Laurie babysat on Halloween night in the original film. Meanwhile, Robert Longstreet is playing Lonnie Elam, who was a kid who bullied Tommy in the original film.

Both Tommy and Lindsey experienced the terror of Michael Myers’ rampage the first time around and lived to tell the tale. Lonnie, meanwhile, never had a run-in with Michael. But it’s clear from Curtis’s statement that these next two sequels will continue to explore how the horrible events of Halloween night 1978 continue to haunt certain residents of Haddonfield.

Curtis also teased what’s in store for Halloween Ends, the final film in this new trilogy:

“The last movie is the sort of cultural phenomenon of violence, that’s what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence…It comes at it from a slightly different way. You’ll like it…If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational.”

Halloween Kills opens October 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends arrives October 15, 2021.