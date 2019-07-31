While the DC Extended Universe is mostly in flux right now, director Ava DuVernay is hard at work on getting the adaptation of New Gods off the ground. Venturing into the cosmic side of DC Comics, the film focuses on a pair of alien races from opposing planets (New Genesis and Apokolips) who are on the verge of war. But we’ve yet to have confirmation on which characters from Jack Kirby’s vibrant world would be part of the movie. That changed this week with DuVernary confirming a few powerful characters on the roster.

While partaking in a Twitter Q&A session, a couple fans asked whether certain characters would be included in the New Gods movie. One of them was already previously teased in the DC Extended Universe though never properly revealed, and that’s Darkseid.

Originally intended to be a villain teased at the end of Justice League in order to lead into a sequel, Darkseid never got his due diligence in the DC Extended Universe. A creation of Jack Kirby, the character is the ruler of Apokolips, and he brings death and destruction wherever he goes. He’s basically the DC Comics version of Thanos, and he leads his civilization in a battle against the more peaceful planet known as New Genesis. Here’s how DuVernay confirmed his involvement in the movie:

But before she confirmed Darkseid’s presence in the movie, she also revealed that the female warrior group known as The Furies will be included as well, and it seems like she’s a big fan:

How could any self-respecting Barda fan not include the The Furies?! I’m looking forward to them so much. #AskAva https://t.co/83zD6PeFBx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 30, 2019

Trained by the ruthless fighter Granny Goodness, The Furies are loyal to Darkseid and carry out his bidding. The original group included Bernadeth, Lashina, Mad Harriet, and Stompa, but it remains to be seen which characters DuVernay will bring into the fray for the movie.

Beyond this new revelation, other confirmed characters include Big Barda and Mister Miracle, who will likely be key players in the New Gods story since they’re integral in the comics. However, even with confirmation of these characters in the New Gods movie, it’s hard to know exactly what to expect from this film. Will it have clear ties to the rest of the DC Extended Universe, or will it stand more on its own, almost like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Could this help the DCEU expand so that characters like Green Lantern can be set up for their own franchise (again)?

Since Warner Bros. Pictures seems to be focusing on standalone franchises and titles, it’s hard to know if there are any plans to created any connective tissues to what’s come before. While the arrival of Steppenwolf in Justice League and the presence of Mother Boxes helped pave the way to venture into the cosmic side of DC Comics, it seems like the studio isn’t in a hurry to create new movies that tie to the underwhelming Justice League movie.

New Gods still doesn’t have a cast, release date or anything like that, but hopefully we’ll hear more soon.