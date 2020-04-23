Along with pretty much every other pop culture property, Ghostbusters already got a special edition of Monopoly with a game board and pieces referencing the classic 1984 sci-fi comedy. But Hasbro has announced a new Ghostbusters Monopoly that introduces some brand new gameplay elements, different game pieces, and a Ghost Trap card holder. Check it out below.

Ghostbusters Monopoly

Here’s the official product description for Ghostbusters Monopoly:

In this new edition of the game, players can imagine traveling through New York City trying to win Ghostbusting contracts with a game board and artwork based on the original Ghostbusters movie. Here are a few of the highlights that make this version of the game unique:

This edition of Monopoly features Roaming Vapor cards, and ECTO-1 and Supernatural Entity spaces on the gameboard

Landing on a Supernatural Entity space has players teaming up to battle Slimer, Stay Puft, Library Ghost, or Vinz Clortho to save the city!

Got a color set? Start adding Ghost Traps, then eventually upgrade and buy Containment Units

The last player with petty cash when all other players have gone bankrupt wins!

The Monopoly: Ghostbusters Edition game comes with 6 tokens; fans of Ghostbusters can play as iconic gadgets and accessories found in the original Ghostbusters movie, including PKE Meter, Proton Pack, Ecto Goggles, Radio, Dana Barrett’s Cello and Janine Melnitz’s Glasses

Hasbro seems to have learned their lesson from not including Rey in one of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens versions of Monopoly. That’s why Dana Barrett’s cello and Janine Melnitz’s glasses are included instead of more iconic Ghostbusters paraphernalia like the Ecto-1, Slimer, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, all pieces that were included in the old edition of Ghostbusters Monopoly.

Along with the traditional game pieces, you’ll also get 22 Contract cards (properties), 32 Roaming Vapor cards, 32 Ghost Traps (which are like houses), and 12 Containment Units (standing in for hotels), 2 dice, a pack of petty cash, and a rule guide. You might be asking yourself what those Roaming Vapor cards are, but those are the only new twists in Ghostbusters Monopoly. This version of Ghostbusters Monopoly includes the following new elements.

In place of Chance and Community Chest, there are Roaming Vapor cards. You draw one from the Ghost Trap holder, do what it says, and discard.

Instead of four different railroads, there are Ecto-1 spaces. If you land on one of these spaces, you can pay $50 to the bank to advance to any space between the Ecto-1 space you’re on and the next one. If you happen to pass go, you don’t collect $200. However, you can choose just to stay where you are for free and end your turn.

Finally, there are new Supernatural Entity spaces that have replaces the utilities, income tax and luxury tax. If you land on one of these spaces, you and the player to your left have to battle the specter on the board. Each of you roll one die, and if your combined roll is the same or higher as the number listed on the space, you win and collect a certain amount of cash. If you don’t roll high enough, you own the bank money.

These new elements don’t remarkably change the game, but it’s a nice change of pace from the usual Monopoly re-releases that are the exact same as the original Monopoly.

You can get the new Ghostbusters Monopoly at most major retailers for $29.99 starting this weekend.