Sadly, there’s no Friday the 13th in October. Perhaps that’s why Universal decided to wait until November to release Freaky, their wild body swapping horror comedy starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as a high school girl and serial killer who accidentally end up trapped in each other’s bodies. Watch the new Freaky trailer below for some (s)laughter.

Freaky Trailer

Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon is at the helm of Freaky, which he also wrote with Michael Kennedy. Taking a familiar comedy formula and mixing it with horror is a stroke of brilliance, and while an idea like this could have easily ended up being extremely stupid, everything we’ve seen so far makes it look like Landon has done a great job bridging the laughs with the terror.

Despite the unbelievable premise of the movie, which has been succinctly described as Freaky Friday the 13th, the filmmakers said the key to making the movie work was by keeping the performances as grounded as possible so it doesn’t feel too wacky and fly off the rails. We’ll see if they pulled it off next month.

Watch the previous trailer for Freaky right here and read the official synopsis below:

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO’s Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

Freaky is slated to hit theaters on November 13, 2020, which is Friday the 13th.