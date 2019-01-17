If The Fault in Our Stars warmed your heart and also made you stream crocodile tears, then you’re probably already looking forward to Five Feet Apart. Not unlike the aforementioned adaptation of John Green’s book, this movie follows a 17-year old girl named Stella (Haley Lu Richardson of Split) who is afflicted with cystic fibrosis, keeping her confined to a hospital and unable to make human contact. That becomes all the more challening when she meets a fellow cystic fibrosis patient named Will (Cole Sprouse of Riverdale), who is a bit of a rebel that makes Stella question what she should really be concerned about with life.

Watch a new Five Feet Apart trailer below.

Five Feet Apart Trailer

Even though this feels like a carbon copy of The Fault in Our Stars, the spark between these two does feel rather compelling, and you can’t deny the charm of Cole Sprouse (one of the twins who played Adam Sandler’s adopted son in Big Daddy all the way back in 1999). Plus, it’s heartwarming to think that people who do have to live with cystic fibrosis every day may have a movie that reflects their experiences.

Hopefully Five Feet Apart mixes up the tragic romance angle a little bit with different kind of characters. Right now, they seem like the same archetypes that Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played, but that’s mostly just because marketing has to be as general as possible. So fingers crossed for a point when the movie finally feels like it stands on its own.

Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old: she’s attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse). There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will’s potentially dangerous rebellion against his ongoing medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits?

Five Feet Apart hits theaters on March 22, 2019.