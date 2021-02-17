The cast of the new Dungeons and Dragons movie continues to grow, and this time Paramount Pictures has dug into one of Netflix’s recent hit shows to find their latest star. Regé-Jean Page is one of the breakout stars of Bridgerton, the Gossip Girl-esque period romance produced by Shonda Rhimes, and just before he steps up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, he’s now taken a role in the fantasy adventure film based on the role-playing game of the same name.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Regé-Jean Page has closed a deal to take a leading role in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie cast. Page joins a solid line-up that currently includes Star Trek franchise lead Chris Pine, Fast and Furious franchise co-star Michelle Rodriguez, and Jurassic World franchise supporting star Justice Smith. Page appears to be the only one who isn’t attached to a major blockbuster franchise, but if all goes well for Paramount, that’s about to change.

Details on the Dungeons and Dragons movie are slim right now. Though it’s known that the game is set in a world full of treasure hunts, hundreds of mythical creatures, deadly battles, powerful magic, and everything you could ever want in a fantasy setting, what’s not clear is the exact story this film is telling. That means the movie could be entirely set in the fantasy world or it could incorporate the gameplay of Dungeons and Dragons itself, perhaps bringing role players into the fantasy world in a Jumanji kind of situation. Whatever the situation is, the movie will apparently take a subversive approach to the game, whatever that means.

Because details are slim, we don’t know what role Regé-Jean Page will be playing in Dungeons and Dragons, either. In fact, we don’t have details about what characters any of the announced cast members will be playing. However, we do know that this movie is intended to have an ensemble cast, so there are probably some other key names waiting to be revealed.

We also know Game Night directing duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will be at the helm of the movie, and they updated a previous draft of the script that initially came from Michael Gilio. Knowing what the duo did with Spider-Man: Homecoming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I’m excited to see what they can do in the fantasy genre.

The new Dungeons and Dragons movie is being produced by Jeremy Latcham through eOne, the entertainment arm of the toy maker Hasbro, which also has Brian Goldner set to produce. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount Pictures will be producing and financing the film together. As for distribution, eOne will send the movie out in the United Kingdom and Canada, but Paramount will take care of the release around the rest of the world. Dungeons and Dragons doesn’t have a release date yet, so stay tuned.