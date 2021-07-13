It’s been a hot minute since Warner Bros. released any teaser footage of Dune. (That “hot minute” phrase is intentional, by the way. The world of Dune is hot…in more ways than one. Yes, I’m talking about the cast. And yes, no matter what your orientation, I’m guessing you agree with me.)

The last trailer for Francis Villaneuve’s adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel came out in September 2020. Today, IMAX announced that their theaters will have their own special Dune content, descriptively titled IMAX Presents: An Exclusive Look at Dune. The viewings take place July 21 and 22 and will have never-before-seen Dune footage and will culminate with the dropping of a new trailer.

Your Destiny Awaits…At IMAX?

Need a lil’ extra Dune-ness to get you hyped before you head to an IMAX theater? The official Dune Twitter account has got you covered:

YOUR DESTINY AWAITS. @IMAX presents: An Exclusive Look at DUNE featuring never-before-seen footage, music and a first look at the New Trailer. Reserve your seats NOW: https://t.co/IRn1Ta5mtp pic.twitter.com/iriDdfsntX — DUNE (@dunemovie) July 13, 2021

Granted, what footage is in that clip is also in the first trailer, but it still gets the heart racing! There aren’t specifics of what extra, exclusive footage IMAX theater-goers will get. All IMAX is telling us so far is that there will be “never-before-seen footage, music from the film, and more.” And, of course, that new trailer!

I’m very excited for Villeneuve’s Dune movie. I’m a big fan of the books (and less of a fan of other adaptations), and everything in first trailer looks amazing: The cast! The landscape! That sandworm! The trailer also makes clear that the film is one made for theaters (and, dare I say it, an IMAX screen). Warner Bros. and IMAX no doubt think the same, which is why we likely have this exclusive IMAX offering in the first place.

That Smokin’ Dune Cast

Remember when I said Dune’s cast was very attractive? Here’s the proof. Dune’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides; Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat; Zendaya as Chani; David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries; Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh; Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes; Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

IMAX Presents: An Exclusive Look at Dune will be in IMAX theaters July 21 and 22. You can buy tickets to the event here.

Dune, the movie, is set to premiere in theaters and HBO Max on October 1, 2021.