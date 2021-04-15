A Disney+ series from the creatives behind decidedly adult dramas like Killing Eve and Gentleman Jack? It seems like a dream from the streaming platform that dropped Love, Victor for its “adult” themes. But it’s happening, and with three new scripted Disney+ shows that all hail from the United Kingdom.

Deadline reports that Disney+ has unveiled its slate of U.K. scripted originals from the creatives and producers behind Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack, and The Night Manager. The three projects include a highway robbery adventure from BAFTA-winning Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright called The Ballad of Renegade Nell; a heist series written by J Blakeson (I Care A Lot) titled Culprits; and a subversive superhero series Extraordinary from new talent Emma Moran.

All three eight-part shows will play on Disney+ and Star, and will reportedly “build” on originals like WandaVision, which seems to have opened the door not only for new kinds of experimental storytelling for Marvel, but has encouraged Disney+ to take risks with their audience beyond family-friendly shows. That’s very encouraging news, especially since the shows sound equally intriguing in their own right.

Here are the loglines for each:

The Ballad of Renegade Nell

When she’s framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realizes that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe. Executive produced by Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, and Will Johnston from BBC Studios-backed Lookout Point, this will be a stylish, witty and surprising romp from one of the UK’s most acclaimed series creators.

Culprits

Culprits follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one. A whip-smart thriller created and directed by J Blakeson, executive produced by Stephen Garrett (The Undoing; The Night Manager), and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve). Culprits is a Character 7 production.

Extraordinary

A Star Original comedy series from new talent Emma Moran, follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her. From BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company Sid Gentle Films, this is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary.’ Extraordinary is a celebration of the anti-superhero, giving people permission to embrace their general okay-ness. Extraordinary is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris (Killing Eve) and Charles Dawson, and created by Moran, a stand-out debut writer with an utterly distinctive voice.

We’re not sure when these shows will debut on Disney+, so stay tuned.