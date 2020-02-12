Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan Join New David O. Russell Movie Cast

Over the past six years, Margot Robbie has become one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood. During that time, she’s starred in over a dozen movies, two of them from filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino (The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and another two that earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations (Bombshell and I, Tonya).

The same rise in success can be seen in Michael B. Jordan, who started off with roles in TV shows ranging from The Wire to All My Children and Friday Night Lights, but has only gained fame on the big screen in the past six years. Chronicle was his breakthrough role, Fruitvale Station got him indie cred, he became a movie star in Creed, and Black Panther made him an even bigger deal.

Now they both could be getting a boost for the next awards season with each of them taking roles in the next movie from American Hustle director David O. Russell.

The Hollywood Reporter has word on Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan starring in the new David O. Russell movie, but unfortunately, plot details are still being kept under wraps. As of now, all we know is that Russell will be writing and directing, and the story is based on an original idea. New Regency is on board to produce and distribute through their deal with newly branded 20th Century Studios at Disney. Russell’s American Hustle and Joy collaborator Matthew Budman is also executive producing.

Margot Robbie is making a habit out of working with some of the most influential directors in the game today, and that also has her starring alongside some of the world’s biggest actors. In this case, she’ll be starring alongside Christian Bale for the first time, who has worked with David O. Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, both resulting in Oscar nominations (and a win for the former) for the actor. So there’s a good chance Robbie could find herself landing another Oscar-nominated role here.

Meanwhile, Jordan hasn’t been so lucky with awards contender roles, but that’s not keeping him from turning in outstanding work, even if The Academy isn’t giving him any love yet. Jordan has the skills to get an Oscar nomination, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets one.

Hopefully we’ll hear more about this mystery movie in the near future since production will start in April. As of now, we’ll just have to appreciate the cast hired so far and wait to see what other big names end up joining. It seems that there is no shortage of actors and actresses still willing to get yelled at by David O. Russell.