Seven years after his last feature film, Maps to the Stars, David Cronenberg is finally ready to get behind the camera again. A new report reveals the Canadian filmmaker and body horror expert is headed to Greece this summer to film Crimes of the Future. That title will be familiar to Cronenberg fans – the director made a film by that same name in 1970.

According to Screen Daily, David Cronenberg is headed to Greece in August to start shooting Crimes of the Future, his first feature film since Maps to the Stars in 2014. Cronenberg has been teasing returning to movies for several years, but now it’s official, and that’s pretty damn exciting! We don’t know what Crimes of the Future is about just yet – or do we? Cronenberg made a low-budget film by that same name in 1970, in which a plague unleashed by cosmetic products has killed the entire population of sexually mature women. Whether or not this is an official remake of that, or just happens to share the same title, remains to be seen. In any case, you can watch the full movie (it’s about an hour long) here.

Per the Screen Daily report, “Shooting will take place over 30 days from August 2 to September 10, mostly around the capital, Athens, including at the Iris cinema, Arcade of Anatolia, and harbor of Piraeus. Local Greek outfit Argonauts Productions will serve as the Greek co-producer and production service company.” Robert Lantos, the movie’s producer, added: “I am looking forward to returning to Greece to shoot another film with Argonauts. It has been 14 years since we shot ‘Fugitive Pieces’ in Athens, Hydra and Mitilini, an experience of which I have fond and positive souvenirs. Athens is the perfect setting for ‘Crimes of the Future’ as it is bespoke tailoring for David Cronenberg’s unique vision of a future which intermingles with the past.”

And who will be starring in Crimes of the Future? Nothing is officially confirmed yet, but the answer is probably Viggo Mortensen. Earlier this year, Mortensen, who worked with Cronenberg on A History of Violence and Eastern Promises, said he and Cronenberg were planning to reunite for “a strange film noir story.” Mortensen added: “It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director…Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”