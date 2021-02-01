David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen made three memorable films together – A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method. Now, it looks like the director and actor are considering getting the band back together for something new – and this new project sounds incredibly promising. According to Mortensen, the movie is a “strange film noir story,” and it will feature body-horror elements – something Cronenberg is extremely well-versed in.

There hasn’t been a David Cronenberg movie since 2014’s Maps to the Stars, and that’s not okay. Cronenberg has talked about returning to films over the years, but nothing has really materialized. However, a new interview with Viggo Mortensen provides some hope. Cronenberg has a small part in Falling, Mortensen’s feature directorial debut, and while speaking with GQ, the actor was asked if he might end up starring in a Cronenberg movie again. “Yes, we do have something in mind,” Mortensen said. “It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

The “back to his origins” comment lead the interviewer to ask if Mortensen was alluding to “body-horror type stuff” – something Cronenberg is known for. Mortensen replied: “Yeah, it’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”

Mortensen made three movies with Cronenberg – the excellent A History of Violence, the very good Eastern Promises, and the somewhat underrated A Dangerous Method. While these titles could not be classified as horror movies, History of Violence and Eastern Promises had enough graphic shots of blood and gore to tip into body-horror territory. That said, Cronenberg hasn’t really gone full body-horror since 1999’s Existenz, so having him return to such aesthetics would indeed be something worth seeing.

In December of last year, Cronenberg revealed he was “seeking to finance three projects he’s written, two features and one series,” and I can only assume this “strange film noir story” is one of the features he was talking about. Mortensen’s comments make it sound as if the feature is a done deal and there are plans to start shooting it this summer, but until there’s an official announcement somewhere, we’re just going to have to wait and see how this all shakes out.