Plenty of Seinfeld fans are probably hungry for some kind of special celebration in honor the show’s 30th anniversary. We’re not sure if there’s anything in the works on that front, but there will at least be some new programming with Jerry Seinfeld getting back in cars and getting some coffee (and maybe some breakfast, lunch or dinner) with some of the biggest names in comedy.

A new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is coming to Netflix later this month, and the first trailer shows off the impressive roster that Seinfeld is talking to this time, including Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Matthew Broderick, Martin Short, and more. But first, Seinfeld wants to call off all the blatant ripoffs of the series that have spawned since his web series took off. There are a lot more than you may have realized.

Anyway, get a load of some of the conversations in the new Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee trailer below.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Trailer

Eddie Murphy is easily the highlight of this new roster. The comedian rarely partakes in opportunities like this and mostly keeps to himself and focuses on the projects he wants to make. So it’s nice to see him taking some time to have a good conversation with someone like Seinfeld, even though I wish all of these episodes were longer.

As someone who likes the look of unique automobiles on the surface-level, it’s always fun seeing the variety of vehicles that Seinfeld employs in this series. This season in particular, I love that he picked up an old beat-up police car reminiscent of the one the Blues Brothers drove around in all those years ago. And it’s only appropriate that Seinfeld uses it to pick up Seth Rogen.

There also appear to be some fun stops along the way, including a barber shop with Mario Joyner, the Improv with Eddie Murphy, and Arby’s with Seth Rogen. Of course, there are plenty of other places with some tasty looking foods and treats, so after this season you’ll be able to check out some new hotspots.

The rest of the guest roster for this season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee includes new guests like Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor, frequent Amy Schumer collaborator Bridget Everett, Broadway favorite Matthew Broderick, famed comedian Martin Short, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, as well as the return of Ricky Gervais, Barry Marder, and Sebastian Maniscalo.