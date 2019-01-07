Captain Marvel is coming to save the MCU. Brie Larson stars as the out-of-this-world hero who gets caught in the middle of a galactic war. Rather than jump right in after the catastrophic events of Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel goes back to the 1990s to officially introduce us to Carol Danvers. A new Captain Marvel trailer has just arrived to hold you over until the March release date. Plus, you can also buy tickets for the film right now.

Captain Marvel Trailer

It took a while, but Marvel finally has a female-driven superhero film, and it’s almost here. It feels as if the MCU has been teasing the appearance of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel for a while now. Hell, Joss Whedon wanted to introduce her at the very end of Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015. And while we got to see the character’s pager at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, she remained a no-show, at least physically.

Now, Brie Larson is ready to take to the screen and punch the hell out of everyone in her way, including old ladies. Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

In the midst of all of this, Carol teams up with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). But since this film is set in the past, it’s young Nick Fury without his eyepatch. To achieve this, the filmmakers once again employed the kind-of-creepy de-aging technology they’ve used in several films already (most notably the two Ant-Man films, showing a younger Michael Douglas). I remain on the fence about this – I can never quite get used to it, no matter how good the final effect is. That said, I will admit that the young Fury de-aging is the best yet – it’s almost entirely unnoticeable.

In addition to Larson and Jackson, Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, Jude Law, and a cat that keeps stealing the show every time it shows up on screen. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, filmmakers of the indie movie Mississippi Grind (which also featured Mendelsohn), direct.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.