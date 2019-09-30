This week brings Joker to theaters, and along with the debut of the Clown Prince of Crime’s origin story, we’ll be getting a proper glimpse at the upcoming spin-off focusing on his Clown Princess of Crime, the totally insane Harley Quinn. A new trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive tomorrow morning, but first, we have a batch of bright new Birds of Prey posters that finally bring a welcome amount of color to the dingy DC Extended Universe’s color scheme, and Margot Robbie looks like she’s having a blast.

Birds of Prey Posters

Fandango debuted the new Birds of Prey posters online and announced the arrival of a new trailer tomorrow morning. Not only are these posters awesome, but they look like Harley Quinn should be hosting Saturday Night Live.

All of these promo posters seem to be avoiding the longer official title of the movie, unless Warner Bros. Pictures has simply decided to just call the movie BOP HQ, which sounds like a new store that sells inflatable furniture, karaoke machines and bright colored hair ties. But even so, we love the imagery being used to sell this movie so far. Of course, we thought the same thing when the Suicide Squad marketing campaign came along, and we all know how that went.

Birds of Prey has a lot of anticipation surrounding it, mostly because Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was by far the best thing about the mess that was Suicide Squad. Now that she has a girl gang assembled to deal with some other bad guys in the criminal underworld of Gotham City, we’re excited what she can do when she’s the leader of the pack and going full tilt crazy without The Joker keeping her on a leash.

Birds of Prey, is directed by Cathy Yan and also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie coming next year.

Four years after the events of Suicide Squad, Batman has disappeared, leaving Gotham City unprotected from crime, and Harley Quinn has left the Joker. When Cassandra Cain, a young girl, comes across a diamond belonging to crime lord Black Mask, Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to help protect her.

Birds of Prey opens in theaters on February 7, 2020.