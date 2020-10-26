Back in September, we got a first look at Batwoman series star Javicia Leslie suited up in costume for the first time. But it turns out that her character, Ryan Wilder, was actually wearing previous Batwoman Kate Kane’s old suit in that image.

Now we have a couple of new looks at the new Batwoman suit from The CW TV series, which has been redesigned to better fit Ryan Wilder’s personality. Check out the character’s new duds below.

New Batwoman Suit

This has to be a pretty powerful thing for a huge segment of the population to see, since Leslie is the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in live-action. She’s playing Ryan Wilder, who will take over the mantle from Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane (Rose shocked the entertainment world when she left the show after just one season). Leslie’s Wilder will wear Kate Kane’s suit for the first three episodes of season 2, but as she eases into her new role, she decides to redesign the costume to better match her personality.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment!” Leslie said in a statement. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Maya Mani is the costume designer responsible for the new look. “I was asked by [Batwoman executive producer] Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative,” Mani said. “As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

Here’s the description of Leslie’s new character:

Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy, and apart from being a lesbian, she couldn’t be more different than the woman who wore the Batsuit before her, billionaire Kate Kane. Ryan, who we meet living in her van with only her plant for company, has been made to feel trapped and powerless by the system her whole life, and believes the Batsuit is the key to breaking out of it. But what she’ll come to discover is that it’s not the suit that makes Ryan Wilder powerful, it’s the woman inside of it who finds her destiny in changing Gotham City for good.

The series is expected to return to The CW in January 2021.