The Back to the Future trilogy is getting re-released on home video yet again, but this time it will be in glorious 4K Ultra HD, the highest quality release of the trilogy yet. Thankfully, this isn’t just a casual re-release without any new bonus materials. Since this year marks the 35th anniversary of the original time travel adventure, there’s a new disc chock full of bonus features that no one has every seen before, and a sneak peek at one of them has just been revealed. Watch it below.

Back to the Future Trilogy Featurette

This clip comes from a tour of the Back to the Future exhibit at The Hollywood Museum with trilogy co-writer and producer Bob Gale. In this featurette, you’ll get a close look at some of the props used in all three of the movies, along with anecdotes and memories of how they came to be, and whether or not some of the future props turned out to have accurate predictions about the future.

For example, in the clip above, Gale recalls how they spoke to Jeffries Banknote, the real company that makes American currency, to find out how money might change in the future. They accurately predicted that the heads of the presidents would be bigger and that there will be magnetic strips and foil elements to help prevent forgery. But one thing that Back to the Future Part II didn’t get right was how much we’d rely on fax machines for information. But these fax machines are almost like tangible e-mails or texts, so maybe they deserve partial credit.

This is just a taste of all the special features you’ll find in the Back to the Future Ultimate Trilogy 4K box set. You can find full rundown of all the supplementary materials below, and you can still pre-order before it’s released next week.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise C. Thomas Howell

– Get a glimpse of the that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

– Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Cast and Creative Q&A Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It

– Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

– Explore the magic and science of and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial



BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time’s the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Designing the Town of Hill Valley Designing the Campaign Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailer

BACK TO THE FUTURE : The Ride Lobby Monitor The Ride

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc