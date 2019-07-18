When a peculiar cataclysmic event creates chaos on Earth, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is tasked with trying to figure out what went wrong. That’s the set-up for the new movie Ad Astra, in which NASA and the military thinks this Earth-shattering event is somehow tied to a secret mission that Roy’s father (Tommy Lee Jones) embarked on 20 years ago. What follows is a psychological mystery that looks like it will warp our minds and give us a sci-fi drama on par with the likes of Arrival and Interstellar. Watch a new Ad Astra trailer below to see for yourself.

Ad Astra Trailer

Remember how the third act of Contact felt like a total mind trip as Jodie Foster went through a wormhole in space? This trailer makes it feel like almost the entirety of Ad Astra will be like that. Brad Pitt is giving a stoic, almost robotic performance that creates a very unsettling ambiance. That feeling is only increased when the odd but beautiful visuals are on display. What is this strange event and what does it have to do with Pitt’s character’s father?

The official synopsis references a mission to Neptune to find signs of extra-terrestrial life. What are the odds that this strange event afflicting Earth isn’t real, and this is merely some kind of psychological test? Is Pitt even real, or are aliens experimenting on Tommy Lee Jones by showing him this strange future? Or could it be possible that Pitt himself isn’t even human? There are endless possibilities, and since this movie is coming from a filmmaker like James Gray, I’m betting the mystery isn’t even the most important part of this story.

Ad Astra also stars Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn, Kimberly Elise, Bobby Nish, LisaGay Hamilton, and John Ortiz.

Watch the previous Ad Astra trailer over here, and read the official synopsis below:

Twenty years after his father left on a one-way mission to Neptune in order to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, astronaut Roy McBride travels through the solar system to find him and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Ad Astra arrives in theaters on September 20, 2019.