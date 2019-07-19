Following Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer, Anthony & Joe Russo are done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for now. Their attention has turned to their AGBO Films production banner, and the next movie out of the gate as producers for the company will reunite them with one of Marvel’s superheroes.

21 Bridges stars Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) as a New York City detective who arrives on the scene of a drug heist gone bad. Eight cops have been killed in a shootout after two criminals were caught with a huge load of cocaine. But the case doesn’t seem to be as cut and dry as that, and Boseman’s character is intent on finding out exactly what the hell happened, even if it means exposing some corrupt boys in blue in the process. Watch the new 21 Bridges trailer below for a look at the movie.

21 Bridges Trailer

This feels like pretty average crime thriller fare to me, though Boseman’s presence may elevate public interest in the story after becoming a huge star in Marvel’s Black Panther. Plus, we’ve got J.K. Simmons as a detective who doesn’t want to mess around with any of the drawn out legal process, making him a roadblock for Boseman to find out what really happened. Could he be in charge of what seems like a set up?

I like the fact that Taylor Kitsch is settling into a solid supporting role after leading man status wasn’t too kind to him for awhile. He’s also joined by Stephan James, hot off his incredible turn in If Beale Street Could Talk. And they also help make this feel a little better than a throwaway crime drama.

Maybe the best compliment I can pay this movie is that it reminds me of The Negotiator. In my opinion, that’s one of the best crime dramas of the 1990s, and this seems to strike the same chord, albeit on a slightly larger scale. We’ll see how it measures up when 21 Bridges opens in theaters this fall.

21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

21 Bridges, directed by Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones), hits theaters on September 27, 2019.