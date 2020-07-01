Never Have I Ever, one of Netflix’s best original series, is officially coming back for a second season.

The teen-centric comedy/drama, which was co-created by The Office and The Mindy Project veteran Mindy Kaling and based partially on her childhood, debuted on the streaming service at the end of April and instantly became one of the most beloved and best-reviewed new shows of the year. Now Netflix has given it a second season order.



The first season of Never Have I Ever followed a hot-headed 15-year-old Indian-American girl named Devi Vishwakumar as she attempted to survive the social perils of high school, grapple with her father’s death, and navigate her complicated relationship with her mother. Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who had never acted in anything professionally before, beat out 15,000 other candidates to play Devi, and she absolutely crushed it, bringing an effervescent charm and an emotional depth to the part.

One of the many terrific aspects of the first season was that it was (mostly) narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe, whose fiery temperament on the court matched Devi’s passionate and sometimes abrasive attitude. Without spoiling anything, the McEnroe voice over came to a natural end by the time season 1 wrapped up, so I’m very curious to see who ends up narrating Never Have I Ever season 2. Perhaps Devi, having experienced significant character growth over the season, will have a vocal avatar who’s a bit more level-headed this time around.

Ramakrishnan will return as Devi, as will fellow cast members Poorna Jagannathan (who plays Devi’s mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (who plays her cousin Kamala), Jaren Lewison (who plays her high school nemesis Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (who plays her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (who plays Devi’s pal Fabiola) and Ramona Young (who plays Devi’s drama-obsessed friend Eleanor).

Warning: spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 1 ahead.

The first season ends with Devi and Ben, her longtime nemesis and frenemy, kissing in her car near the beach after spending the season slowly realizing that they have more in common than they previously thought. I’m curious to see if season 2 will see Devi embrace that relationship, and how her dynamic with the hunky Paxton Hall-Yoshida evolves after their falling out and eventual reconciliation over Devi lying to the school about them sleeping together.

There’s no information yet about when the second season might be released, but I suspect the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will force a longer time between seasons than the traditional approximately one year break.