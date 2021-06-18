Rarely have we ever been as excited for the return of a Netflix coming-of-age comedy, because Never Have I Ever was a step above the rest of the streamer’s deluge of teen-centric shows. Moving, surprisingly poignant, and very, very funny, Never Have I Ever is easily producer Mindy Kaling‘s best TV series yet. And it’s back for its second season, this time following high school nerd Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she’s caught in a love triangle between two boys. Her genius solution? Date both of them at the same time! See how it all (disastrously) plays out in the Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer

Team Ben or Team Paxton? The answer, of course, is both. Devi may be new to matters of the heart, but she’s a pretty smart nerd who thinks she’s solved her love triangle between the dreamy Paxton (Darren Barnet) and her enemy-turned-love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison). When Devi decides to date both of them, her best friends (Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez) can already tell is a bad idea, but no one can stop Devi when she puts her mind to anything. Naturally, hijinks ensue and, this being a TV series which will probably run for a few more seasons, we won’t get a solution to that love triangle anytime soon. But I will die if she doesn’t choose Ben.

In Never Have I Ever season 2, “Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

What You Missed on Never Have I Ever Season 1

Loosely inspired by creator Mindy Kaling’s childhood growing up in a Massachusetts suburb, season 1 of Never Have I Ever followed cocky 15-year-old Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she recovers from her father’s death, and an unexplained bout of paralysis, by chasing after the hottest boy at school. But her actions cause a rift with her acerbic mom (Poorna Jagannathan) and two best friends, both struggling with their own issues of parental abandonment and sexual identity.

The first season ended with Devi and Ben, her longtime nemesis and frenemy, kissing in her car near the beach where Devi and her mom had spread her father’s ashes, finally having processed his death. We see the hilarious aftermath of that in the trailer above, with Devi’s mom catches the two of them in the act, and berates Devi for barely waiting for her father’s ashes to drift off to sea.

Will we see how Devi and Ben continue their relationship? How will Paxton and Devi reconcile after her lie about them sleeping together? And most importantly, will tennis legend John McEnroe return to narrate season 2?

We’ll find out when Never Have I Ever season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 15, 2021.