Netflix Renews ‘Sex Education’ For Season 3

Netflix is staying in school for another season of Sex Education. The streaming giant wants us to keep talking about Sex, baby, renewing the British teen comedy for a third season. The Sex Education season 3 renewal comes a month after the second season debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim, cementing the Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson-starring series as a breakout hit for the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has renewed its breakout British teen dramedy Sex Education for a third season, announcing the pick-up three weeks after season 2 premiered on January 17. It’s a remarkably quick decision for Netflix, but the show’s critical acclaim and word-of-mouth buzz may have led to this fast turnaround, with the first season on pace to hit the 40 million viewers worldwide in its first month.

The series, which stars Asa Butterfield as an awkward teenager who begins doling out sex advice to his fellow high schoolers based on his sex therapist mom’s (Gillian Anderson) candid tips, has become a critical darling, with both seasons hitting over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and a fervent fan base that regularly raves about the series on social media. The series has earned praise for its depiction of sexual assault and the experiences of the show’s LGBTQ characters.

Ahead of the show’s season 2 release, creator Laurie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter that she believed there were more stories to tell in the series. “I think these characters … they’ve got legs,” Nunn said. “I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

Nunn executive produces with Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor, under Eleven Film, a British television production company that has been part of Netflix’s wider campaign to outsource international shows on its service to compete with local broadcasters. Judging by the success of Sex Education, that strategy is succeeding.

Sex Education also stars Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie and Patricia Allison. The second season is streaming on Netflix now.