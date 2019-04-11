Netflix is taking the endless stand-up comedy specials available on their streaming service and teaming up with SiriusXM to bring you laughs even when you’re away from your couch in the form of a Netflix comedy radio station.

Netflix Is A Joke Radio is a new channel coming exclusively to SiriusXM that will feature clips from Netflix’s own stand-up specials from comedians like Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes and many more.

Netflix Is a Joke Radio

Netflix and SiriusXM made the announcement today, marking the first time the streaming service has worked with another subscription media company to create a new outlet that features their exclusive content. Here’s what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had to say about the new endeavor:

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix. We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy, and we are excited to do this in partnership with SiriusXM.”

In addition to featuring clips from the various stand-up specials Netflix has in their original library, the channel will also introduce a new daily show with celebrity guest and comedians discussing the day’s hot topics and various pop culture happenings.

You’ll be able to find Netflix Is a Joke Radio on Channel 93 on SiriusXM staring April 15, 2019.