While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating the superhero genre for over a decade now, Amazon Prime has carved out their own niche of violent, controversial, and raunchy superheroes with the adaptation of The Boys. But no matter how mature The Boys gets, the show isn’t too grown up for NECA to deliver a line of action figures inspired by the superhero team known as The Seven. Get a look at the first two action figures for the insane, indestructible Homelander (Antony Starr) and the morally conflicted Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

NECA The Boys Action Figures

Both of The Boys action figures are 7-inch scale Ultimate Figures from NECA that come with a few extra accessories, including additional head sculpts. Homelander has a sculpt that allows a blast of laser vision to be attached while Starlight has a change in eyes that reflect her powers. Unfortunately, one of the complaints that our friends at ToyArk had was that the sculpts didn’t have much variation in the facial expressions. When you compare them, you can see what they’re talking about.

Even so, the likenesses of both Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty are exceptional, and they’re a great way to kick off the collection of The Boys action figures that will likely be adding more of The Seven to the line-up.

If you want to get your hands on the NECA The Boys action figures, they’ll both be on sale at Walmart for an exclusive 30-day window starting on Father’s Day weekend (June 18 – June 20). After that, they’ll be available at other retailers and hopefully more readily available. We’re not sure of pricing just yet, so stay tuned to Walmart for listings.

Check out more photos of the NECA The Boys action figures and get a full review of them over at ToyArk.