NECA has already delivered the best action figures we’ve seen based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from 1990. After giving us Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, as well as their leader Master Splinter and nemesis Shredder, the master toy makers are digging into the more obscure characters from the franchise.

Before Master Splinter raised four teenage reptiles and taught them ninjitsu, he trained with the Shadow Warrior known as Hamato Yoshi. But Splinter’s master met his maker when he was taken down by the rival warrior Oroku Saki, who would eventually go on to become the crime ring leader known as the Shredder. Now you can recreate the flashback scene of Splinter’s origins with the new NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shadow Warriors action figures two-pack.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shadow Warriors Action Figures

From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles are transformed into New York City’s greatest crime-fighting quartet. They are raised and trained by Splinter, who was once the devoted pet of Japan’s finest Shadow Warrior–Hamato Yoshi. Yoshi’s fiercest rival was Oroku Saki, who would eventually become The Shredder.

Hamato Yoshi comes with a cage that features two different versions of little Splinter. Meanwhile, the included interchangeable head for Oroku Saki comes with scratches on his face from the little Splinter, who tries to avenge the death of his master. Otherwise, a lot of the accessories here are weapons that came with the previously Foot Soldier action figures from the movie.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shadow Warriors action figures two-pack will be a Walmart exclusive arriving on shelves sometime in July and August this year. Now if NECA can get a two-pack featuring Tatsu and Sam Rockwell selling cigarettes, then we’ll have wrapped up the first movie completely.