Since San Diego Comic-Con isn’t happening in-person this summer, NECA is bringing Comic-Con exclusives to their online shop instead. The toy creators are releasing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series action figure four-pack featuring the Channel 6 news team, including intrepid reporter April O’Neil.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Channel 6 News Action Figures

More specifically, this new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles four-pack is inspired by the episodes “The Catwoman from Channel 6” and “Were-Rats from Channel 6.” In the first episode, April O’Neil is transformed into a mutant catwoman after her genes are spliced with a cat. The second episode finds April’s news colleagues Vernon and Irma turned into rats by the Rat King.

In this action figure pack, you’ll get April, Irma, Vernon, and Channel 6 news president and editor, Burne. While Irma comes with both human and rat faces, you’ll only get the human version of Vernon (the interchangeable version of this character came with Rat King in a previously released two-pack). Meanwhile, you’ll also only be getting the cat version of April. As for Burne, he’s either smiling or yelling like a maniac.

There’s also a slew of accessories such as cameras, lights, a boom mic, the mutated turtle versions of Vernon and Burne, the stray cat that has April’s genes, some framed pictures from the news team’s desks, a wind-up rat toy, and more. There’s also a Channel 6 poster, shirt, pin, and a special press lanyard for April O’Neil.

Since this is a Comic-Con release, this will be a limited edition pack and supplies will go fast. You’ll have to try your hand at picking it up from The NECA Store starting at 1:00 P.M. ET on Thursday, July 22. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Channel 6 News action figures will cost $175

If you happen to miss out on snagging this awesome action figure pack, it will be offered again as a Target exclusive, like the rest of the animated series action figures. However, it won’t come with all the same accessories. More than likely the cameras, boom mic, and lights will not be included. Good luck!