Hot on the heels after offering pre-orders for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze action figure two-pack with the mutant villains Tokka and Rahzar, the toy wizards at NECA have another hulking figure from the comic book movie sequel on the way, and you can get it very soon.

NECA’s latest collectible toy offering from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie franchise also comes from the sequel, but this time they’re giving us Super Shredder, the massive mutated version of the the turtles’ arch nemesis. This figure is absolutely ripped, and they have the craziest eyes.

NECA Super Shredder Action Figure

If the paint job looks a little more cartoonish than you remember, you’ll want to go watch the movie again, because that’s exactly how the villain looks in the movie. This is an incredible sculpt, and the armor looks fantastic too, even if it makes no sense that the ooze Shredder’s clothes mutate along with his body.

Shredder also comes with that big weapon, which he never gets to use against the turtles. In fact, you might remember that the turtles don’t even get to fight Super Shredder. He appears, destroys the pier on which he’s coming after the turtles, and he ends up making the whole structure crush down on himself.

Super Shredder was meant to be a Walmart exclusive, but since there’s been an outcry for pre-orders recently, NECA is making a limited quantity available through their online store staring at 1:00 P.M. EST on Monday, August 10. Apparently this figure will have a lot more inventory available, so hopefully it won’t be another online shopping debacle. The good news is that even if you miss out on the online drop, the figure will also be available in Walmart stores, though it might be harder to find that way.

No price is available yet, but considering the size of the figure, I bet it will between $35 and $40. Individual figures like this from the TMNT franchise have cost $25, and the two-packs are around $50. So it makes sense for the price to be somewhere in between. You’ll just have to check The NECA Store tomorrow and find out then.