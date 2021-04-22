WandaVision completed an entire story for Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is setting up a new status quo for the winged former sidekick to Captain America without any official promise of a second season. But when it comes to the upcoming Loki series with Tom Hiddleston, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore says it’s not just a one-off deal for them. In fact, the premise of the show actually lends itself to multiple seasons.

Nate Moore, co-producer of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and executive producer of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther, recently talked about the future of Marvel’s shows that have been arriving on Disney+ this year. While teasing the possibility of a continuation of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (which Moore executive produces) without actually confirming a second season, Moore was a little more forthcoming about the idea of Loki being a series that has been designed to go on for several seasons. He said:

“I think there’s a lot of storytelling in ‘Loki’ that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off. Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Loki was certainly one of our more anticipated original shows coming from Marvel Studios, and the footage we’ve seen in the trailers have only solidified and heightened that excitement. The time-hopping premise of the series with a mischievous anti-hero like Loki at the center of it holds a lot of promise and will allow Marvel to venture into a variety of genres and styles. So it’s not hard to see why Loki is the show that can easily span multiple seasons.

However, what we’re waiting to see is exactly how quickly new seasons of any of these Marvel shows will come together. Marvel Studios already has shows for Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more in the works over the next few years, and that’s on top of all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that they’ll all have ties to in some capacity. That could mean new seasons of any Marvel shows could arrive a little slower than audiences might be accustomed to, simply because of the connectivity of all the MCU franchises.

Then again, because Loki will be doing so much time-hopping and will likely head into parallel Marvel universes, there’s a chance that the series could embark on its own path without worrying much about the continuity of the MCU. After all, this series came about because the Loki in an alternate 2012 was able to get his hands on the Space Stone within the Tesseract, allowing him to escape from SHIELD custody during the events of The Avengers that were changed because of the time travel in Avengers: Endgame. So there’s already an alternate timeline in play when this series begins, perhaps allowing for more freedom from continuity than the other Marvel shows have been afforded.

Loki arrives on Disney+ starting on June 11, 2021.