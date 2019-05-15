Nasim Pedrad launched her career as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2009 through 2014. Since then, she’s popped up on Scream Queens, People of Earth, and New Girl, as well as having a role as a new character in Disney’s upcoming remake of Aladdin. But soon, she’ll be taking on a role unlike any other she’s play before: a 14-year old teenage boy.

Chad is a new series coming to TBS that stars Nasim Pedrad as the titular character, a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy who is trying to make his way through the first year of high school without little to no success. If the first Chad trailer is any indicator, this is going to be absolutely hilarious. Watch it below!

Chad Trailer

TBS announced a full series order for Chad today. The show will see Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. It’s certainly unlike anything we’ve seen before thanks to the main character’s cultural background and the fact that Pedrad is a 37-year old woman playing a 14-year old boy, and it’s somehow very convincing.

Nasim Pedrad has been trying to get this project off the ground for awhile now, and she couldn’t be more thrilled:

“I’m so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult woman the opportunity to live her dream of playing a jarringly awkward teenage boy, while also running the show behind the camera.”

Pedrad isn’t only starring in the series either. She’s also the creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner on the series alongside executive producer Hayes Davenport. Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as executive producer along with Rob Rosell.

As for the rest of the cast, Chad also stars Ella Mika as Chad’s younger sister, Saba Homayoon as Chad’s mother, Paul Chahidi as a distant relative, Jake Ryan as Chad’s best friend, and Alexa Loo as a fellow classmate. Easily the most enticing part of this cast, besides Nasim Pedrad herself, is the Eighth Grade scene stealer Jake Ryan, who is spotted being chastised for wearing leather shorts in this trailer. I can’t wait to see how that relationship plays out.

Production on the pilot for Chad was completed in March, and TBS has ordered 10 episodes of the series, though a release date hasn’t been set yet. We’re hoping it’ll debut sometime this fall.