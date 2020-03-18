In case you hadn’t noticed, everything is very…intense right now. Even people who aren’t traditionally prone to stress are likely feeling the pressure as our daily lives become a constant stream of news about quarantines, shut-downs, and viruses. We could all use a light-hearted distraction, and thankfully, a new season of Nailed It! is coming to give us just that. The hilarious Netflix baking competition highlights amateur bakers, with a heavy emphasis on the amateur part. It’s a light, fluffy, silly show – and it’s just what we need right now. Watch the Nailed It! season 4 trailer below.

Nailed It Season 4 Trailer

If you’ve yet to check out Nailed It! on Netflix, I can’t recommend it enough. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, with a rotating panel of guest judges, Nailed It! brings in amateur bakers and tasks them with recreating Instagram-worthy baked goods. Since these bakers are unskilled – to say the least – everything they create ends up being an absolute disaster.

That may sound mean-spirited, but Nailed It! is surprisingly good-natured. The show is laughing with the contestants, not at them, and the results are charming. Plus: the “winner” takes home a $10,000 prize. Best of all, the show is so light-hearted and the stakes are so low that Nailed It! really is the perfect show right now. There are also several spin-offs, including Nailed It! Holiday, Nailed It! Spain, Nailed It! France, and more. The original is the best of the bunch though, and I’m very excited that an all-new season is arriving at this particular time, when everything is going to hell in a handbasket.

Nailed It! season 4 premieres on Netflix April 1. And hey, maybe everything will be back to normal by then! Probably not though.