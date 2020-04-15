Nadiya Hussain, one of the more memorable winners of The Great British Baking Show (AKA The Great British Bake-Off), now has her own show – Nadiya’s Time to Eat. The series originally aired in the UK on BBC Two, but now comes to the United States courtesy of Netflix. You can check out a trailer for Nadiya’s Time to Eat below.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat Trailer

There have been a lot of memorable winners of The Great British Baking Show, but one of the best of the best was Nadiya Hussain, who won the sixth season (or series, as they call it across the pond). Since her win, Nadiya has published books and even hosted her own shows, including Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiya’s Family Favourites, and The Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Now, another of her shows, Nadiya’s No Time to Eat, is headed to Netflix. Here’s the synopsis: “No time to cook? No worries! “The Great British Bake Off” winner, chef and author Nadiya Hussain shares her best time-saving tips and dishes – so you have more time to kick back with those who matter.”

“Prepared meals can ease some of the worry of having to cook fresh every day,” Hussain told What’s On TV. “I believe if we plan ahead, having meals ready in the freezer can be as convenient as takeaway. I always like to think of one meal as two. During the time you take to cook one meal you could have also made another to stick in your freezer. It’s fresh, you know what you’ve put in it, and all it needs is warming up. Not that I’m saying we shouldn’t treat ourselves to a takeaway occasionally.”

The timing on this is a little weird, since everyone is stuck at home and has plenty of time to cook. But to be fair, Time to Eat previously aired last year in the UK. That said, we could all use more low-stakes, bright-and-sunny cooking/baking shows right now. I know that whenever I need to blow off steam, unwind, and just block out everything awful, I like to turn to shows like this. They’re fun, they don’t require much mental taxation, and they also make you want to eat everything in your god damn house. What’s not to love?

Nadiya’s Time to Eat arrives on Netflix this month, April 29. I know I’ll be watching.