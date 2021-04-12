Mythic Quest returns to Apple TV+ for an all-new season next month, and here’s the trailer to prove it. The series is a workplace comedy focusing on the team that built the biggest (fictional) multiplayer video game of all time, and, like most workplace comedies, there’s very little work being done – but plenty of shenanigans. So watch the Mythic Quest season 2 trailer below, shenanigans fans (or as I will now call you, fananigans).

Mythic Quest Season 2 Trailer

Having just finally finished Ted Lasso season 1, I know that Apple TV+ has some great stuff to offer despite its somewhat ho-hum reputation. With that in mind, I’m trying to remain open-minded about what else the streaming service has to offer. That said, this Mythic Quest season 2 trailer is…not great. Perhaps everything here works better if you’ve seen the first season, which I have not. But yeesh, this trailer is like a void from which nothing even resembling comedy can escape. Here’s a synopsis:

Mythic Quest follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. The award-winning ensemble cast of “Mythic Quest” is set to return for season two, and will be joined by new guest stars including multi-platinum artist Snoop Dogg, “Drunk History” creator, comedian, actor Derek Waters, and more.

The series comes from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and ahead of this second season, there will also be a special standalone episode called “Everlight.” That premiers on Apple TV+ April 16. After that, the first two episodes of the nine-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, May 7 exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.