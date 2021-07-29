As much as the incredibly long-running and fan-favorite Mythbusters series sought to entertain us through the power of science, viewers of the show can back me up when I say that the true stars were the hosts: Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage, along with the “build team” surrounding them that would eventually be made up of Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, and Grant Imahara. Look no further than the unanimous outrage that rose up when the show had to scale down in later seasons and remove the latter three altogether. Sadly, tragedy struck in July 2020 when it was announced that Grant Imahara had suddenly passed away following complications from a brain aneurysm. The beloved figure was only 49.

But those closest to Imahara are ensuring that his legacy lives on and that fans will have the opportunity to remember him a little more tangibly.

Prop Store, described as “one of the world’s leading auction houses of film and television memorabilia,” is auctioning off items from the Discovery Channel series and proceeds will go directly to the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, “the non-profit organization founded in memory of the late Mythbusters host that provides mentorships, grants and scholarships to underserved youth in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math.”

You can preview the gallery of items for sale and register for the auction here, which runs from August 20 through September 1, 2021.

Auction Details

Excitingly, every prop is an authentic product of the show and was built and tested by the Mythbusters team for use in actual episodes. Some of the highlights fans are sure to recognize include the working mechanical shark from the “Shark Week Special” in 2008, the “Robo-cat” built by Grant himself, surviving pieces from the famous test dummy “Buster,” and more.

Carolyn Imahara, Grant’s mother and co-founder of the non-profit released this statement:

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to raise funds that benefit the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation. I’d like to thank Discovery Channel, Beyond Productions and Prop Store for helping us bring these artifacts from Mythbusters – some of which were built by my son — to fans worldwide, while contributing to a cause very dear to Grant. I’m proud of the work the foundation is doing in my son’s name, and I’m thankful to all the fans and supporters who are helping us with our mission to inspire and empower young and underserved talent in STEAM education.”

To further assist, Tested.com is also releasing a dozen or so clips where Adam Savage goes on a trip down memory lane with his selections of props and further expands on what went into the making of each one. Mythbusters might have come to an end in 2016 and Grant Imahara’s life was tragically cut short far before his time, but it’s comforting to know that Imahara’s legacy continues to live on.