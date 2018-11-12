Jonah and the bots are back for an all-new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000, subjecting viewers to a plethora of terrible movies. The only way for the gang to survive is through the ancient tradition of riffing – but will this be the season that breaks them for good? It’s very possible, as one of the bad movies being riffed this year is none other than the immortal E.T. rip-off Mac and Me. Watch the Mystery Science Theater 3000 season 12 trailer below.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 12 Trailer

As a long-time fan of Mystery Science Theater 3000, I was happy to see the cult show rise from the grave in a new incarnation on Netflix. That said, I’m still not quite used to the new cast. The formula is the same – one guy and two robots watch terrible movies and make jokes – but something feels slightly off. Nevertheless, I’m excited for the new season – especially after glimpsing the line-up of awful flicks revealed in this trailer.

Here’s the terror that awaits Jonah and the bots (and us):

Mac and Me

This 1988 cheese-fest, in which a “young extraterrestrial, separated from his family and stranded on Earth, finds friendship with a handicapped youth,” is the most infamous title of the bunch. Mac and Me has become notorious thanks primarily to Paul Rudd, who always brings a clip from the film with him whenever he pops up as a guest on Conan O’Brien’s shows.

Atlantic Rim

This “mockbuster” from the Asylum (producers of the Sharknado series) is a shameless rip-off of Pacific Rim, in which ” giant monsters attack cities on the East Coast, [and] three soldiers pilot giant robots to stop the attacks.”

Lords of the Deep

In Lords of the Deep, “an alien life-form visits the commander (Bradford Dillman) and crew of a corporate research submarine.” This looks like an undersea Alien.

The Day Time Ended

In The Day Time Ended, “Aliens visit the solar-powered house of a middle-class family, and the house is suddenly sucked into a time warp that transports it back to prehistoric times.” Just look at that trailer above, folks. Marvel at it.

Killer Fish

Killer Fish finds thieves trying to “recover gems from a lake which a double-crossing partner has stocked with man-eating piranhas.” ‘Nuff said.

Ator The Fighting Eagle

The wonderfully titled Ator the Fighting Eagle finds Ator fighting “the spider worshipper who has taken his bride (Sabrina Siani) from the altar.”

This MST3K season, which is technically season 12, is being presented as “The Gauntlet” as a way to mock the concept of binge-watching. Jonah and his robot companions are being forced to watch all six movies back to back (although that doesn’t mean you have to watch them that way).

Mystery Science Theater 3000 arrives November 22, 2018 – Thanksgiving Day.