It’s been good to have Mystery Science Theater 3000 back on our televisions thanks to the revival from Netflix in 2017. But even more exciting than new episodes has been the live tours that series creator Joel Hodgson has been part of along with the show’s new host Jonah Ray, the movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, and more. However, the Mystery Science Theater 3000 2019 live tour will be somewhat bittersweet, because it will be Joel Hodgson’s last. Get details on the latest tour below!

This time Joel Hodgson will be headlining Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, his third and final time going around the country for cinematic wisecracking. A press release announced the tour today, which will begin this fall in Pennsylvania and end at the beginning of March in 2020. Hodgson will get back in the red jumpsuit to watch two never-before-seen movies that are prime for riffing:

No Retreat, No Surrender: A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee’s ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

Circus of Horrors: Garish 1960s British thriller showcasing colorful circus acts, plastic surgery, and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. Warning: Features pop hit “Look for a Star” over and over again.

Here’s what Hodgson had to say about the tour:

“This is our third national tour, and it’s bigger than the first two combined! I really wanted to do something special since it’s my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!”

Having experienced the first Mystery Science Theater 3000 tour in-person, I can tell you that it’s worth the price of admission, even though you have to buy a ticket to each movie in order to see them both. With Joel Hodgson embarking on his last live tour with the show he created, this year’s tour will be a must-see for longtime fans of the show.

The list of stops announced so far is available below, but more dates and locations will be added in the coming months, so stay tuned to the official MST3K ticket page for the latest updates.

MST3K Live 2019 Tour Dates (More to Come)