Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, aka Quentin Beck, makes a big entrance in the opening minutes of Spider-Man: Far From Home, blasting into frame and announcing himself as a new hero in front of Nick Fury and Maria Hill. But while that flashy introduction got everyone’s attention, there was a different moment in the film in which Quentin Beck blended in so well that he went totally unnoticed. Read about Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio cameo below, and see a photo of what he was wearing that day so you can try to spot him during a rewatch.

Fair warning, though: spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home are ahead.

Mysterio Cameo

Gyllenhaal had some fun with his Instagram followers recently, saying that despite spending a good portion of the movie donning an impressive superhero suit, flowing cape, and fishbowl helmet, this “sexy dad outfit” is actually his favorite look from his time on the film.

But at what point in the movie does he actually wear this delightfully dad-like ensemble? Turns out you can spot Mysterio during a scene early in the film that takes place in Venice, when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes to a local jewelry store to buy a necklace for MJ (Zendaya). Immediately before Peter walks into that store, you can see Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck hanging out in the background.

I’m not sure I can recall another instance of a major character in a movie having a cameo in their own film that wasn’t specifically referenced or called back to later on in the movie (you know the type: one of those climactic flashback scenes in which the hero realizes the villain was present at a key moment in the action). But Far From Home is so full of interesting spoilers and late-game revelations that it practically demands to be viewed more than once, so a tiny cameo like this is another thing for fans to search for while they’re rewatching the action. Speaking of revelations: have you read our interview with director Jon Watts that dives into all of the movie’s biggest spoiler moments? Because you should totally do that if you haven’t yet!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters right now.