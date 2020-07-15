Even the Muppets are working hard from lockdown. The beloved characters, and stars of the new Disney+ series Muppets Now, are taking us behind the scenes of a video call as they prepare to launch their first-ever unscripted show. The Muppets Now trailer lets us in on the behind-the-scenes planning of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Scooter, and of course, Joe from Legal, as they talk about the six half-hour “muppisodes” that will debut on Disney+ this month.

The Muppets Now Trailer

The Muppets are taking streaming by storm with Muppets Now, the Muppets Studio’s first-ever unscripted series. Set to premiere on Disney+ on July 31, as confirmed by Kermit the Frog in a “video call” with the cast of the original series, Muppets Now will consist of six half-hour “muppisodes” which will feature the gang singing, dancing, and what-have-you with a rotating roster of guest stars.

“The Muppets are thrilled to be doing our first-ever unscripted show! It’s going to be extremely spontaneous and very surprising; almost as surprising as the fact that we ever actually used a script in the past,” Kermit the Frog says in the press release, which is adorably scribbled all over with notes and comments from the chaotic cast.

The video call features appearances from beloved Muppets like Miss Piggy, Beaker, Camilla, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo the Great, Kermit the Frog, Pepe the King Prawn, The Swedish Chef, Scooter, Uncle Deadly, among others, as well as a new arrival, Joe from Legal. Joe gives the rundown of the all the boring stuff of the series, including the “world-class production facilities,” which looks oddly like a rundown warehouse. But no matter — the celebrity guests, which thus far include Linda Cardellini, Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogen, and RuPaul — likely will jump at the chance to appear in an unscripted series alongside the beloved puppet characters in their latest fourth wall-breaking venture.

It’s unclear how “unscripted” the series will actually be. Will the series rely on the puppeteers to improvise alongside their celebrity guests? Or will there be a broad script or outline for the puppeteers while the guests are left in the dark? We’ll have to see whether it will work, but it’s certainly an innovative approach to the Muppets franchise.

Muppets Now will join the rest of the Muppets collection on Disney+ including acclaimed movies, series, and shorts. The new original series is directed by Kirk Thatcher and produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films.

Muppets Now premieres Friday, July 31, 2020 streaming only on Disney+. New episodes will be released every Friday.