Disney has had some trouble figuring out what to do with Jim Henson’s greatest creation, The Muppets. They tried a comeback on television with a mockumentary-style comedy series on ABC after their popularity rose following two new movies, but it didn’t last very long. Their latest attempt at a comeback comes on Disney+ with a new series called Muppets Now. This might be just what the doctor ordered since it involves improvised comedy, candid discussions between Muppets and celebrity guests, and plenty of familiar gags. Get a taste of the new series in the Muppets Now trailer below.

Muppets Now Trailer

The big draw of this series is that it’s apparently unscripted. While we’re sure that’s the case when it comes to the Muppets interacting with celebrity guests like Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul and Seth Rogen, who are all featured in the trailer, there’s probably plenty of scripted elements involved too, especially when you see the experiments that Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker are shown conducting in this brief tease of the show.

The vibe of this show is perfect for The Muppets, including the added meta element of Joe from the legal department dictating what they can and can’t say about the show. But I will say that one thing from this trailer that doesn’t sit well with me just yet is that voice for Kermit the Frog. The actor behind Kermit is now Matt Vogel, and he’s just not as good as previous voice actor Steve Whitmire. Kermit’s voice sounds a little too deep and not quite nasally enough, if that’s even the best way to describe the frog’s voice. There’s just something that’s off about it. But that’s a detail that we have to come to terms with as new performers are brought in to keep these characters alive.

Muppets Now will be available on Disney+ starting on July 31, 2020.