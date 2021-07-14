Rob Zombie can hardly contain his excitement for directing a feature film reboot of The Munsters, a sweet and spooky sitcom from the sixties. Earlier this week, he shared the blueprints for 1313 Mockingbird Lane and now Zombie has revealed two costume concepts for main characters Herman and Lily Munster.

The Munsters aired on CBS from 1964-1966 and followed a family of gentile monsters. The household is comprised of Herman (Fred Gwynne), Lily (Yvonne De Carlo), Grandpa (Al Lewis), Marilyn (Beverly Owen and Pat Priest), and Eddie (Butch Patrick). Marilyn (easily a nod to Marilyn Monroe) is the only family member that is not monster-like in appearance and plays on the irony of being the black sheep of the family. She’s also mocked for being “hideous” and a potential spinster because of her looks. All of the other family members wear ornate and dramatic outfits that accompany their striking features whereas Marilyn tends to wear the style of the times.

On Instagram, Rob Zombie shared two nighttime costume concepts for husband and wife duo Lily and Herman. He posted:

“What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers. ?????????#robzombie #themunsters”

I love the bat neckline and lace trim at the bottom of Lily’s gown. The black spiderweb robe is also a perfect compliment to her style. Lily’s character is known for wearing long, flowing gowns with sleeves reminiscent of bat wings. That can still be the case with this outfit, but I do like how they incorporated a bat into the neckline instead of a necklace as seen in the original series. This style is also very reminiscent of Olivia Crane’s wardrobe in The Haunting of Hill House, and I’m here for it. There are rumors that Sheri Moon Zombie will star as Lily but casting has not been formally announced.

Welp, Herman’s evening look is far less sexy. However, this style can fit the times. It’s unclear whether or not the film will take place in the present day, but what is clear is that the costumes will keep a very gothic and vintage flare. The black and white stripes are giving me Tim Burton vibes, but I do like the skull buttons and tassel on his nightcap. I also love how he has his signature platforms to complete the look.

In the series, Fred Gwynne walked on four-inch soles attached to asphalt paver’s boots and had several pounds of foam padding attached to his body to create Herman’s Frankenstein-like build. Jeff Daniel Phillips is rumored to be cast as Herman but, again, casting is not confirmed.

Dressed To Kill Or Chill?

Based on these images, it’s still tough to assess which direction the film will go in terms of characters and plot. Based on everything we know so far, this can very well be a friendly film instead of a deadly film typical of what Zombie has worked on in years past. Vincent Dee was the costume designer on the original series for all 70 episodes. He also worked on The Alfred Hitchcock Hour for three years.

It seems like Dee’s macabre designs are being honored in the reboot. I just wish Zombie could credit the designer for the images he released because I look forward to finding out whose work we are actually looking at here. As consistent as Zombie is in casting his wife in all of his films, he changes up talent off-screen and has worked with several different costume designers, many of them women. So I hope that trend continues and we see some new talent behind these wicked wardrobe pieces.