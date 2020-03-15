Unfortunately, Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan was one of the movies pushed back amidst the growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the United States. It’s not clear when the movie will get released in theaters, but we can bide our time with a new Mulan featurette and a couple clips from the movie. Check them out below.

Mulan Featurette

This is an extensive look behind the scenes at the movie directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” Not only does it provide the basics of the story, for those who maybe didn’t grow up with Disney’s original animated movie from 1998, but it also showcases some of the epic battle sequences and gorgeous cinematography that will be on display.

Unlike the rest of Disney’s live-action remakes, this one looks like it may improve upon the original by stepping away from the musical elements and giving it a different kind of fantastical edge. There may not be a talking dragon sidekick, but there is a dangerous witch for a villain.

For even more of a glimpse at what we’ll waiting to see at an undetermined time, here are a couple clips:

Mulan stars Yifei Liu as the brave Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.



When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.



Mulan was originally slated for release this month, but it’s now delayed without a new release date.