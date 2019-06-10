When Kamala Khan debuted in the pages of her very own solo title Ms. Marvel in 2014, she was an immediate sensation. Marvel’s first Muslim superhero character to head her own comic book took on the mantle once worn by Carol Danvers (the current Captain Marvel) and became a wildly popular success, with fans quickly clamoring for Kamala’s turn on the big screen. And perhaps that turn may come sooner than we think. Mindy Kaling, who has pioneered diversity both in front of and behind the camera, confirmed that she has had discussions with Marvel Studios for a Ms. Marvel project.

Mindy Kaling revealed in an interview with MTV News that she has talked to Marvel Studios about a potential Ms. Marvel project. But while she could not confirm whether the project would be a TV series for the Disney+ streaming platform or a feature film, she did say that Marvel seemed interested in the idea:

“I think the people I’ve spoken to Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her. They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.”

Kaling seems like a fantastic fit to be involved in a Ms. Marvel project, not least because she says she’s a big fan of the character. Ms. Marvel, which follows the teenage Pakistani-American Kamala Khan who tries to balance her Inhuman superpowers of shapeshifting with her regular high school life, has more of a comedic bent to it, focusing on Kamala’s normal anxieties over high school life and puberty. Kaling is a talented comedic writer, having written and starred in The Office and her own TV series The Mindy Project. Kaling seems to have an affection for the coming-of-age genre too, recently teaming up with Netflix to develop a comedy series about her own childhood. It’s easy to imagine her borrowing from her own life growing up as an Indian-American to tell the story about a Pakistani-American teen girl with superpowers and an unhealthy obsession with her idol, Carol Danvers.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has talked before about wanting to introduce Kamala Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but hasn’t elaborated beyond that. But with Captain Marvel now a roaring success for Marvel and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers firmly established as a cosmic savior, perhaps it won’t be long before we see a young Pakistani-American girl put on a Captain Marvel costume and discover her own powers.

But who would play said superhero? Kaling said she doesn’t have anyone in mind to play Kamala Khan, stating, “You know, I feel like it might need to be an unknown.”

Watch Kaling’s full interview below.