Netflix has given a series order to a new coming-of-age comedy series co-created by Kaling and Fisher, with the latter serving as showrunner, according to Variety. Kaling announced via Twitter that she and Fisher will be bringing “lots of relatable, awkward teen moments” in the series, which will be inspired by Kaling’s own childhood growing up as a first-generation Indian American in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

I’m joining the @netflix fam! ?? @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. ???????????????? More coming soon??https://t.co/fMnLYIpF5w — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 20, 2019

Kaling was approached by Netflix to do a series based on her life, but she admitted in a previous interview with Variety that she wasn’t interested in doing a period piece. The show’s premise has since been tweaked to take place in contemporary day. “Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy,” she said.”“I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15 year old Indian girl now.”

This will be Kaling’s second collaboration with Fisher after The Mindy Project, which Kaling created executive produced and starred in for three seasons on Fox and three on Hulu. However, Kaling likely won’t be starring in this forthcoming untitled series, though it’s possible that — like other coming-of-age sitcoms based on celebrities’ childhoods like Everybody Hates Chris and Fresh Off the Boat — Kaling will be starring in a voiceover capacity. However, with the series being only loosely inspired by Kaling’s life, perhaps she’ll only stay behind the camera.

The series was set up under Kaling’s overall deal with Universal Television before Kaling recently exited the deal for a pay increase with Warner Bros. TV. However, Universal is still set to produce the series, which will add to Netflix’s increasingly diverse slate (at the loss of a few beloved shows). No cast or release date has yet been set for the series.