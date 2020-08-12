Since breaking out on AMC’s Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss has evolved into one of America’s foremost actors at playing frenzied, harried characters who slowly lose their grip on reality. And as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Moss is set to reunite with Blumhouse, the production company behind this year’s retelling of The Invisible Man, for a new feature film called Mrs. March, a movie adaptation of an upcoming novel which features a female lead who – you guessed it – begins to become unraveled.

According to Variety, the Mrs. March novel won’t be published in the United States until August of 2021. But the story made its way to Moss’s desk, and since she recently launched her own production company, which is called Love and Squalor Pictures, it ended up being a perfect fit. Moss’s new company is developing the movie, which will be backed by Blumhouse, the genre-centric film company behind films like Get Out, Whiplash, and Upgrade.

Moss will play the lead character, the titular Mrs. March, “an Upper East Side housewife who starts to lose her grip on reality when she begins to suspect her novelist husband based the odious central character in his latest bestseller on her.” That sounds like a very old-school premise, and if this is the vibe they’re going for, I can see a filmmaker being able to evoke some Alfred Hitchcock vibes in this adaptation. Hitchcock made several of these types of movies over the course of his career, and Moss strikes me as the type of actress who would have been a natural at stepping into his grounded cinematic worlds and taking on-the-edge characters to frenzied heights.

Author Virginia Feito, who’s writing the book, is also tackling the screenplay, which will be her first film credit. “I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March,” said Moss. “As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse.”

Moss has several high-profile projects in the works right now, including the time-traveling serial killer drama Shining Girls, a neo-noir called Black Match, another murderous project called Candy, a fertility drama called Run Rabbit Run, and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.