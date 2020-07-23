The ever-busy Elisabeth Moss has added yet another project to her growing resume. Moss will star in the new Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on the creepy novel by Lauren Beukes. The plot involves a serial killer who is able to travel through time, and one of his would-be victims who tries to stop him. Moss will star and executive produce, while Leonardo DiCaprio is also on board as an executive producer. Executive producer Silka Luisa will serve as showrunner.

Elisabeth Moss is keeping busy, and I’m not complaining, because she’s one of the best performers working right now. The latest thing that Moss has attached herself to is Shining Girls, a new Apple TV+ series based on Lauren Beukes’ The Shining Girls. Moss is set to play a Chicago reporter who “survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.” The book’s synopsis offers more insight into what’s going on:

Harper Curtis is a killer who stepped out of the past. Kirby Mazrachi is the girl who was never meant to have a future. Kirby is the last shining girl, one of the bright young women, burning with potential, whose lives Harper is destined to snuff out after he stumbles on a House in Depression-era Chicago that opens on to other times. At the urging of the House, Harper inserts himself into the lives of these shining girls, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He’s the ultimate hunter, vanishing without a trace into another time after each murder — until one of his victims survives. Determined to bring her would-be killer to justice, Kirby joins the Chicago Sun-Times to work with the reporter, Dan Velasquez, who covered her case. Soon Kirby finds herself closing in on an impossible truth . . .

I read the book when it arrived in 2013 and thought it was great. It’s got a strong premise and it’s often very disturbing. “Disturbing” is exactly the type of material Moss seems to gravitate towards, so I have no doubt she’ll turn in yet another great performance. In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce. Also executive producing: Leonardo DiCaprio, via his Appian Way productions, alongside Jennifer Davidson. Other executive producers including Lindsey McManus, Alan Page Arriaga, and book author Lauren Beukes. Silka Luisa will executive produce, handle the adaptation, and serve as showrunner.