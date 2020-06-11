Elisabeth Moss, one of our best working actresses and the queen of playing women in terrible emotional and/or physical distress, is reuniting with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid for Run Rabbit Run. Moss will play a fertility doctor whose entires notions of life and death are challenged due to issues with her own daughter. The plot synopsis is very vague, but I’m just going to assume the film will feature Moss losing her mind, since that seems to be what the performer gravitates towards.

One of these days, Elisabeth Moss will sign up for a nice, quiet rom-com. Until then, though, Moss remains committed to giving harrowing performances in tense movies and TV shows. The latest is Run Rabbit Run, from director Daina Reid and writer Hannah Kent. Novelist Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, and Moss will produce as well as star.

In Run Rabbit Run, “As a fertility doctor, Sarah (Moss) has a firm understanding of the cycle of life: you are born, you live, and then you die. That’s it. But when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.” Again – very vague. But it definitely sounds like something with thriller overtones.

In addition to The Handmaid’s Tale, Reid’s credits include episodes of The Outsider, Upload, and Sunshine. Moss was recently seen in The Invisible Man, which ended up being one of the best movies of the year and featured yet another killer performance from the actress. I’m not being dismissive when I point out she gravitates towards disturbing roles – Moss is the real deal, and always delivers. And high-stress storylines seem to be what she’s most drawn towards.

That said, Moss’ next two projects do seem like a change of pace. She has a role in Wes Anderson’s upcoming The French Dispatch, an also recently wrapped shooting Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy Next Goal Wins.