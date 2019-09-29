National treasure Kathryn Hahn stars in Mrs. Fletcher, a new HBO series about a mother and son who go off into very different directions, hoping to discover themselves in the process. Based on the novel of the name by Tom Perrotta (The Leftovers), the series is described as “dual coming-of-age story chronicling the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son, who both embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results.” But really, it’s just an excuse to watch Kathryn Hahn be her usual awesome self. Watch the Mrs. Fletcher trailer below.

Mrs. Fletcher Trailer

Is Kathryn Hahn a household name yet (outside of my house, I mean)? I don’t know, but she should be. She’s one of those performers who always turns in great work, no matter what the project, or how small the part. Which is why it’s always exciting when Hahn gets to take the lead in something. Her latest starring part is in the limited HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, which looks like a sexy, awkward good time, based on this trailer. Here’s the synopsis:

As the series begins, Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn), a mid-40s single mom who works as the executive director of a senior center, drops her only child off at college and returns home to a very empty house. Meanwhile, Eve’s son Brendan (Jackson White), a popular (though sometimes clueless) jock, finds college is a little more complicated than he expected and struggles to make connections with his more socially and politically aware fellow students. As mother and son find themselves alone for the first time, this sharp, provocative series navigates themes of parenthood, sexuality, love, and identity in a cultural moment when attitudes about gender and sex are evolving rapidly.

The cast also includes Owen Teague, Katie Kershaw, Domenick Lombardozzi, Cameron Boyce, Jen Richards, and Casey Wilson. Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said) directs the first episode from a script from novel author Perrotta. Mrs. Fletcher will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms starting October 27, 2019.