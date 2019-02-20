Amy Poehler has a new directorial gig all lined-up at Netflix. The actress and filmmaker will helm Moxie, an adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu novel of the same name. The story follow a “16-year-old girl from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s past as part of the underground punk movement Riot Grrrl, and uses it as the catalyst to start a feminist revolution at her high school.” More on the Moxie movie below.

Deadline broke the news about Amy Poehler directing the Moxie movie for Netflix, with a script from Tamara Chestna. Poehler has directed episodes of TV before, but Moxie is her second feature film. Her first is the upcoming Wine Country – another Netflix title, in which Poehler stars with Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Tina Fey, Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman, and Cherry Jones.

Here’s the synopsis of the Moxie young adult novel from Jennifer Mathieu:

Vivian Carter is fed up. Fed up with an administration at her high school that thinks the football team can do no wrong. Fed up with sexist dress codes, hallway harassment, and gross comments from guys during class. But most of all, Viv Carter is fed up with always following the rules. Viv’s mom was a tough-as-nails, punk rock Riot Grrrl in the ’90s, and now Viv takes a page from her mother’s past and creates a feminist zine that she distributes anonymously to her classmates. She’s just blowing off steam, but other girls respond. As Viv forges friendships with other young women across the divides of cliques and popularity rankings, she realizes that what she has started is nothing short of a girl revolution.

This sounds like it has a lot of potential, and I’m excited for Poehler to keep directing. Netflix had great YA success last year with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and it seems like they want to keep things going with titles like this. No release date has been set yet, but production on Moxie will begin this fall. Meanwhile, Poehler’s Wine Country, which is about a group of friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday, will hit Netflix on May 10, 2019. Poehler obviously has a good relationship with the streaming service. Not only does she have Moxie and Wine Country in the works, she’s also a producer and co-creator of the fantastic recent Netflix series Russian Doll.