It’s getting close to the end of 2019, and that means we’ll soon be looking back at the year in cinema. We have our traditional year-end coverage and “Best of” lists in the pipeline (not to mention a celebration of the end of the decade), but in the meantime, some talented editors have started to bring tributes of their own to the films of 2019. First out of the gate is Moving Pictures 2019, a movie trailer mash-up featuring footage from Avengers: Endgame, Blinded by the Light, Jojo Rabbit, Doctor Sleep and everything in between.

Moving Pictures 2019 Movie Trailer Mash-Up

Clark Zhu is behind this retrospective look at the films of 2019. Though the editing is impressive, we can’t help but notice that this movie trailer mash-up isn’t quite as comprehensive as other year-end wrap-up videos. For example, movies like The Irishman, Little Women, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Honey Boy, The Report, and other possible awards contenders don’t appear at all. In fact, even though there is some indie love throughout, the video is mostly full of mainstream studio releases.

At the end of the day, we won’t hold that against the video though, especially since it successfully captures the spirit of wonder that cinema still has. That magic is conveyed so well through the clips and music that it almost makes you forget that the theatrical experience continues to be endangered by the changing face of film distribution and the inconsiderate behavior of fellow movie-goers who seem to think that movie theaters should be treated like their basements.

If you watched this 2019 movie trailer mash-up and didn’t recognize some of the titles included, you can get a full list of the movies in the video (along with the timecode at which they appear) over at Clark Zhu’s website.

Stay tuned for more end of the year coverage as we get closer to the end of 2019.