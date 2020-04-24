April is coming to an end, but we’re all still stuck inside. Which means there’s still time to watch stuff on Netflix – but you better move quick, because some titles are about to leave. These are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2020.

The Place Beyond the Pines

Derek Cianfrance‘s The Place Beyond the Pines left a lot of people cold when it came out in 2012. Much of the advertising was focused on Ryan Gosling, but he’s only in the first half of the film. The second half jumps forward in time to follow Gosling’s son, played by Dane DeHaan. But if you get past that, you’ll find a unique slow-burn movie about fathers and sons, and the legacy of grief. Definitely worth checking out before it leaves Netflix.

Outbreak

Hey, did you know there’s a pandemic going on right now? Of course you do. And, oddly enough, people are seeking out pandemic-themed entertainment to mark the moment. Contagion seems to be getting all the attention, but don’t forget Outbreak, a cheesy ’90s flick where Dustin Hoffman tries to stop a monkey from spreading a deadly virus across America. It’s kind of silly, but also kind of horrifying – kind of like the times we find ourselves in.

Final Destination 2

All the Final Destination movies currently streaming on Netflix are leaving, but I’m highlighting part 2 because it’s the best of the bunch. Final Destination 2 realized the full potential of the franchise by making the deaths bigger, gorier, and even more absurd. As a group of youths scrambles about trying to cheat death, death comes calling – in increasingly inventive ways.

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

How dare you, Netflix. How dare you rob us of the ASMR voice of Mr. Bob Ross at this trying time? Bob Ross painted over ten billion paintings during his life, and he did most of them on TV, where he would speak softly, talk about “happy little trees,” and make everyone feel genuinely warm inside. Some people claim the love Bob Ross content ironically, but let’s be honest: it’s just fun and relaxing to watch. And Netflix wants to steal it from us. For shame.

My Girl

Here it is: your final chance to see Macaulay Culkin killed by bees. Sure, other stuff happens in My Girl, a movie about an undertaker’s daughter growing up in the 1970s. But let’s be honest: when you think My Girl, you immediately think “Macaulay Culkin killed by bees.” And rightfully so.

Leaving May 1

John Carter

Leaving May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich