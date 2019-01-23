Even though you should be spending part of this month catching up on the movies you might have missed that ended up nominated for Oscars, you’ll still want to hit up Netflix to check out some movies leaving the streaming service before the end of the month. They include one of the best zombie movies of all-time, the best installment of the Bourne franchise, Kevin Smith‘s career-launching indie, one of Alfonso Cuarón‘s most incredibly made movies, and more. Get the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in February 2019 below.

Children of Men

Before heading to space with Gravity, director Alfonso Cuarón took us to a bleak future where the birth of children has suddenly stopped and the human population is in dire straits. But that has the potential to change when a rebel group suddenly becomes aware of a pregnant woman. She’s a symbol of hope, and the only thing that has the power to stop the ongoing war within an increasingly desperate civilization. The movie is shot with some truly incredible one-shot sequences, and it also features one of Clive Owen‘s best performances. (February 1st)

Clerks

Before building a series of interconnected movies, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a thing, director Kevin Smith started with one low budget black and white comedy that played the Sundance Film Festival. Clerks is the ultimate cult classic, and it’s truly a work of blood, sweat and tears. It allowed Kevin Smith to continue a filmmaking career that has turned him into one of the most influential voices in geek culture today. A big part of the charm of Clerks is how rough around the edges it is, and it just goes to show you that you don’t need to make anything flashy to catch someone’s attention. (February 1st)

Shaun of the Dead

Edgar Wright‘s zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead is so good that it ruins nearly all other zombie movies. Led by the incredible chemistry of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, this movie is not just downright hilarious, but it introduces us to the fast-paced, energetic, technically impressive big screen capabilities of a filmmaker who has become one of the finest cinematic minds working now. This movie is a masterclass in bridging two genres while not losing sight of what makes each of them great. It’s full of real heart and horror. And of course there’s plenty of blood (February 1st)

The Big Lebowski

Arguably the most popular movie from the decorated filmography of Joel & Ethan Coen, it’s surely the most quoted, and that’s thanks to Jeff Bridges iconic and hilarious performance as the man everyone calls The Dude. Full of incredibly quotable lines, the movie also features some truly fantastic supporting performances from the likes of John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, and an underrated small turn by Philip Seymour Hoffman as Jeff Lebowski’s sniveling assistant. If you’ve somehow never given this movie a chance, now is the time. (February 1st)

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Identity franchise turned Matt Damon into an action star, but it didn’t really hit its stride until Paul Greengrass gave us The Bourne Ultimatum. The film gives us some of the best action in the entire series, but one of the best things about this movie is how it repurposes the ending of The Bourne Supremacy and changes what we think we know about Jason Bourne. It’s just a shame the series didn’t really end here, because it’s such a satisfying conclusion. Bonus points to David Strathairn for making a phone conversation that much more exhilarating. (February 1st)

Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

All right, this Disney Channel series isn’t necessarily great, but if you grew up loving Boy Meets World and you have some kids of your own, this is a great series to watch with a mix of nostalgia and modern sensibilities about being a teen today. Sure, it’s much cheesier than even the original ABC series starring Ben Savage, but there’s some good stuff here. Plus, the series eventually rounds up nearly the entire original cast for a reunion, so it’s worth watching just for that. (February 19th)

