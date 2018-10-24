October is winding down. Soon, Halloween will be over, and it’ll be time to start preparing to stuff ourselves silly on Thanksgiving. It will also be time for a whole new slew of titles to arrive on Netflix. As usual, Netflix Originals make up the bulk of the new titles coming to the streaming service, but there’s plenty of familiar films as well. See what’s new below! Check out the best new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2018.

Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2018

Green Room

Jeremy Saulnier‘s brutal punk-rock horror film Green Room is like what would happen if John Carpenter made a movie that reflected the current era. A band gets trapped at a gig by a group of Neo-Nazis, and the only way out is to fight. This is a nasty, uncomfortable and yet brilliant controlled thriller, where Saulnier directing the hell out of things at every turn. Features one of the final performances of Anton Yelchin, but Patrick Stewart steals the show as the eerily calm yet entirely deadly. leader of the Nazis.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Steven Spielberg‘s third feature film remains one of his best – a wonder-inducing tale of alien visitors, and the obsession they inspire in us lowly mortals. In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Richard Dreyfuss spots a UFO one night, and blows up his entire family life in his pursuit to get to the bottom of what’s going on. Meanwhile, the aliens are zipping about all over the world, trying to communicate. Spielberg blends special effects and human drama to create an endearing spectacle.

Children of Men

Alfonso Cuarón‘s technically magnificent, emotionally devastating Children of Men is set in a world where infertility has left humanity on the brink of extinction. When one woman becomes pregnant, Clive Owen and others have to attempt to get her to safety. While this is very much a fantastical scenario, the frantic, alarming world Cuarón creates very much reflects our own, almost as if the filmmaker was predicting where things were heading back when the film was released in 2006.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

There’s never been a Dracula adaptation like this. Francis Ford Coppola‘s lush, gothic, erotic take on the vampire legend is famous for two things: jaw-dropping practical effects, and Keanu Reeves‘ bad English accent. Unapologetically over-the-top, and full of incredible in-camera tricks, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is one of my personal favorite adaptations of Bram Stoker’s novel. Gary Oldman plays the blood-sucking Count, who comes to England and gets swept up in a romance with Winona Ryder. Only a team of intrepid vampire hunters, lead by Anthony Hopkins‘ wacky Van Helsing, can stop him.

Cape Fear

Martin Scorsese‘s Cape Fear remake is a stylish, violent thriller featuring one of Robert De Niro‘s most memorable performances. Nick Nolte is a lawyer going through hell when one of his old clients (De Niro) gets released from prison and targets him and his family. Scorsese takes the cut-and-dry nature of the original – where the lawyer, played by Gregory Peck, is a noble, upstanding man – and twists it, by making Nolte’s lawyer sleazy and even a little corrupt. This isn’t what I’d call one of Scorsese’s best films, but it is one of his most watchable endeavors.